We ‘re committed to building largest Agro Value Chain in Africa – Firm

…Celebrates 1st Anniversary

Seedspike, an unusual agro firm, has reiterated its commitment to building the largest agricultural value chain network in Africa as she celebrates a momentous milestone—its first anniversary.

The dynamic agricultural company noted the urgent need for disruptive change within the sector and has wholeheartedly dedicated itself to reshaping the industry’s perception. Seedspike’s mission revolves around driving positive transformation throughout the agricultural value chain. Their primary objective is to unlock the immense potential of agriculture, a crucial sector brimming with untapped opportunities. By harnessing these opportunities, Seedspike aims to make a substantial contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth and overall development.

The firm’s primary mission lies in addressing the issue of exorbitant food prices, facilitating access to high-quality fresh food, creating smart employment opportunities within the agricultural industry, decreasing Nigeria’s extreme dependence on food imports, and advocating for self-sufficiency and food security in Nigeria. With a focus on innovation, sustainable practices, and establishing strong collaborations with policymakers, Seedspike has swiftly transformed the agricultural landscape in Nigeria, earning a remarkable reputation within the sector in just 12 months.

The celebration of Seedspike’s first anniversary coincided with the 30th birthday of its visionary Founder and Team Lead, Ola Oyetade. During the anniversary event held last weekend in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria, Ola expressed his deep gratitude for the growth and progress of Seedspike thus far. He shared his excitement for the company’s future endeavors. In his address, Ola stated, “As we commemorate Seedspike’s one-year anniversary, I am filled with gratitude for the unwavering support we have received from our dedicated team, valuable partners, and loyal customers. It has been an incredible year, full of challenges. We have managed to achieve remarkable results and leave a significant footprint in our beloved sector. This milestone symbolizes the culmination of our collective efforts to transform agriculture and make a positive difference in the world. We are only at the beginning of our journey, and we remain fully committed to building one of the most influential agricultural value chain networks in this region and beyond, contributing to a sustainable and food-secure future.”

Some of the notable strides that the company has made over the last couple of months were highlighted during the colorful celebration, including the successful acquisition of arable land in Gboko, Benue State, and the impressive harvest and sale of thousands of kg of catfish in Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State. The recent relocation to Akobo, Ibadan, Oyo State, where a hatchery facility capable of nursing 1.2 million juveniles was established, is noteworthy. The company’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies, expanding market reach, and collaborating with progressive industry leaders to develop innovative solutions sets them apart.

During the anniversary event, Kunde Nguher Jennifer, the company’s Fish Farm Manager, provided detailed insights into the company’s operations over the past year. She expressed, “As we celebrate Seedspike’s first anniversary, we not only acknowledge this significant milestone but also commemorate the incredible journey of our Team Lead, Ola Oyetade, who also turns 30 today. Ola’s passion, unwavering dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit have been the driving forces behind our achievements. Transmuting a vision from its idea form on paper into reality requires tremendous effort, and Ola’s ability to inspire and guide our team has been instrumental in our pursuit of excellence. We are excited about building upon the strong foundation laid by Ola and achieving even greater accomplishments in the years ahead.”

Damilotun, co-founder and key executive member of Seedspike’s management team, passionately expressed the company’s vision and mission. “In the past year, Seedspike has emerged as a leader in sustainable fish farming in Nigeria as a result of the numbers we have done. We are totally convinced that we have what it takes to revolutionize the perception of agriculture, particularly in this region, transforming it into a smart and viable industry for our generation, starting with fish farming”. This is something the company is actively working towards already. Seedspike sees herself as a change agent, advocating for sustainable food systems, environmental stewardship, technological innovation, economic development, and personal fulfillment.

The event was a resounding success, attracting a distinguished audience of accomplished men and women eager to celebrate with the firm and also be a part of her story. The extensive media coverage captured every moment and everyone involved, creating an awe-inspiring experience. It was a perfect mix of glamor, ecstasy, reflection, team bonding, relaxation, and purpose. Seedspike’s journey is only just beginning, the world must keep a close eye on what the future holds for this fire blazing group of young, driven, and highly energetic people. There is no doubt that Seedspike is poised to make even greater strides in the years ahead as they continue their transformative journey in agriculture.