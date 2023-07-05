We need forensic investigation to save Mmesoma from needless blackmail – COSEYL

…Says it’s difficult to trust agency where snake swallows money

By Steve Oko

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has called for forensic independent investigation to unravel the truth behind the controversy over result forgery leveled by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, against its highest scorer in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination UTME, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

This, according to the apex Igbo socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone, will help save Mmesoma from needless blackmail arising from the saga.

COSEYL in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, expressed doubts over claims by JAMB that the candidate manipulated her result, insisting that only forensic investigation will reveal what truly transpired.

“How can such a little girl forge her result from 249 to 362 when 249 score can comfortably give any student an admission into any university of his or her choice?

“How will Mmesoma Ejikeme know that 362 will be the highest Jamb score for this year’s examination and go ahead to forge it?

” JAMB maybe lying and blackmailing this innocent Igbo girl and we demand for the arrest and prosecution of those JAMB officials involved in this blackmail against the innocent girl.”

COSEYL further argued that it would be difficult for anybody to easily believe JAMB again since after it claimed some millions of Naira were swallowed by python some years ago.

“This is another case of a snake swallowing N36 million in JAMB office as some JAMB officials told Nigerians some time ago.

“In the past, there were cases where results were allegedly changed from 200 to 220 and from 190 to 164 after few weeks of officially releasing their results.

“JAMB has really failed Nigerians and should be scraped.”

COSEYL urged JAMB to base its actions on evidence.

‘⁴We state emphatically that we will not swallow this pill by JAMB because it doesn’t add up at all.

“We demand that JAMB should pay compensation to Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme for the insult, embarrassment, and blackmail by JAMB against her person if the investigation exonerates her.”

COSEYL gave the examination body 14 days to have this matter thoroughly and independently investigated.

” If found innocent, JAMB has two weeks ultimatum to make the said payment and apologize to her by making publications on National dailies and Television stations.”

COSEYL also demanded independent verification of JAMB results before making them public.

“We demand that a body with high level of integrity should be established to verify JAMB results before they are published to avoid this kind of embarrassment in future”, the statement added.