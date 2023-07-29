We intend breaking barriers in male-dominated sectors – WEOG

…holds investiture ceremony for inductees, 120 Stem girls

By Dapo Akinrefon

The National President of Women in Energy, Oil and Gas, WEOG, Oladunni Owo, has expressed delight at the significant strides made by the organization in breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for women in traditionally male-dominated sectors.

Owo said this at the induction and investiture ceremony for new members and 120 STEM girls, aiming to empower and inspire the next generation of female leaders in the energy, oil, and gas industries held in Lagos.

The event also marked the appointment and investiture of Joan Faluyi as the Director of the WEOG Lagos Chapter.

In her remarks, president of the group said “WEOG’s mission is to promote gender diversity within the Nigerian energy, oil, and gas industry, by leveraging untapped talent reserves, we seeks to create equal opportunities for women to assume leadership roles and pursue their career and business goals.”

Also speaking after taking the oath of office, the newly invested Director of WEOG, Lagos Chapter, Joan Faluyi expressed her gratitude for the honor and outlined her vision to further propel the organization’s mission.

She noted that the investiture ceremony served as a starting point for a new wave of change and progress in breaking down barriers and promoting gender diversity within the Nigerian energy, oil, and gas industry.

Faluyi said. “The induction of the 120 STEM girls into WEOG is a significant step forward in bridging the gender gap within the energy, oil, and gas industries.”

“We aim to inspire and empower the Stem girls to pursue their careers and leadership positions in these fields, by providing these young girls with mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to resources.”

Among the dignitaries at the event were Dr. Vincent Ebuh, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, Dr. Titilope Ejimagwa, Mulikat Akande, and other female captains of industries.