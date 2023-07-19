We help busy Nigerians easily access goods, services – Entrepreneur, Jeffry Obaro

Nigerian entrepreneur and founder 1TimeShop, Mr J. Jeffry Obaro has revealed his company’s commitment to providing Nigerians with easy access to goods and services.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, the serial entrepreneur bemoaned the lack of a credible platform and the hassle of Nigerians attempting to shop for items from their comfort zone.

“In today’s fast-paced world, convenience and efficiency have become paramount in our daily lives. At 1TimeShop, we aim to ease the burden and revolutionize the way people access goods and services”, he said.

Launched in 2021, the platform target busy individuals and families who value convenience, efficiency, and reliability.

1TimeShop offers a wide range of products and services, including food delivery, grocery shopping, transportation, logistics, and more.

Speaking on the platform’s effort to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, he said, “We also focus on training and providing unique opportunities for drivers to earn income on their own schedule by joining the reliable and efficient fleet. For vendors, we showcase their products and services, help them reach a wider customer base, and increase their sales”.

Jeffry Obaro further revealed that the platform seeks to establish itself as a reliable solution for on-demand delivery, logistics, and taxi services

for people in Asaba and beyond. Through expanding its user base and vendor network, the company strives to enhance the overall customer experience and solidify its position as a leading app in the market.