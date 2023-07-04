We have no plans of suing JAMB – Mmesoma’s father

The father to Mmesoma Mr Romanus Ejikeme, who was accused of forging her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result, says the family has no plan to sue the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).



Ejikeme told journalists who visited his house at Nnewi on Tuesday, that the family had left everything to God to judge.



He insisted that her daughter did not forge her results saying that she was a hardworking and studious student who did not joke with her studies.



He said: “My daughter studies so hard that even when you ask her to go to bed late in the night, she will insist on reading more because she wants to study Medicine and Surgery.



“After all the stress, someone will say her result was forged. I have no doubt about this matter. I’m sure my daughter did not forge the result and we are ready to go to any length to prove it.



“I only feel bad that after what my daughter has gone through reading for the exams, she is being denied her legitimate score.

“Since this allegation of my daughter forging her JAMB result broke out, both my wife and my daughter have been feeling very sad. My daughter is traumatized.



“We want a diligent investigation into this matter.”



Recall that Mmesoma Ejikeme, who has been parading a JAMB result with a score of 362, and is said to be the highest scorer has been dismissed by JAMB as being fake.



The board said the student forged her result, withdrew her original result as well as banned her from taking the exams for three years.