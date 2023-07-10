We have no democracy that delivers dividends to the people — Obasanjo

Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has the Nigerian brand of democracy that does not deliver dividends to the people.

Obasanjo made this known during a colloquium I’m commemoration of the 60th year of Aare Afe Babalola at the bar, held at ABUAD campus in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

According to him, democracy, and good governance must lead to the welfare and well-being of the people, particularly the common people.

In his words, “In the American constitution, every person is born equal not every citizen, and they enjoy the constitutional right. But with us, the constitution is breached.

“We have no democracy that delivers the dividends of democracy. And if your democracy does not deliver, anything goes.

“Most of the people who are supposed to manage the constitution are the ones who undermine the constitution. Your democracy must deliver the dividends of democracy.

“I believe that constitutionalism and democracy must be for the welfare and wellbeing of the people. Leadership at all levels requires certain things character, understanding knowledge, and sacrifice and if these are not there, we are deceiving ourselves.

“All these must lead to the welfare, prosperity, security of the people and if we cannot manage it doesn’t matter what we talk about the constitution, democracy.”