We followed due process in investigation of Cameroonian bizman – Force Headquarters

..Absolves DIG Frank Mba of Undue Influence

By Kingsley Ominobi

The Nigeria Police Force on Monday declared that ongoing investigations of a Cameroonian, one Mr. Langwa Brezhnev over fraudulent transactions in the country, is in line with Police Investigative Procedure

The declaration followed claims by the counsel to the Cameroonian, Inibehe Effiong that his client was illegally arrested and unlawfully put in detention.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The NPF wishes to state categorically that the ongoing investigations of one Langwa Brezhnev, a Cameroonian businessman in Nigeria, by the Force Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Lagos Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi-Lagos, is in line with Police Investigative Procedure.

“This affirmation is on the heels of a press statement issued by one Inibehe Effiong ESQ, lead Counsel to Langwa Brezhnev, alleging illegal arrest and unlawful detention of the suspect.

“To set the record straight, the Force CID, Lagos Annex, in May, 2023, received a petition titled, “Complaint Against Mr Langwa Brezhnev Over The Obtainment Of Goods By False Pretence And Fraud In Respect Of Sale Of Fertilizer” from one Siri Legal Consulting, solicitors to EMB Trade Logistics Nig Ltd.

“The suspect, who has been off the radar, following the fraudulent transactions as alleged, was arrested in Uyo and brought to Lagos to enable him answer to the allegations against him.

“Investigations so far by the Police team have however, clearly established a prima facie case against the suspect.

“Meanwhile, the report from the Force CID Annex shows that the suspect is currently on remand at Ikoyi Correctional Centre following a Remand Order issued by Igbosere Magistrate Court 21, Lagos.

“It is also noted that the same court had earlier granted a Remand Order committing the suspect to Police custody to avail the Police with additional time for a discrete investigation into the matter.

“Similarly, the claim by Barrister Inibehe that DIG Frank Mba is a brother to the nominal complainant, one Hilary Emaka Mba, which is the basis for his allegation of undue influence against the senior officer, is false and unfounded.

“The fact remains that Hilary Emeka Mba is not in any way connected or related to DIG Frank Emeka Mba.

“They have no filial relationship whatsoever. The resemblance in name is purely a coincidence of names.

“Without mincing words, the allegation against DIG Frank Mba, who was not even the AIG in charge of FCID Annex Alagbon when the suspect was arrested, is just a psychological projection and a campaign of calumny.

“The Force therefore enjoins members of the public to disregard the claim of illegal arrest and unlawful detention of Mr Langwa by the Police, as well as allegation of undue influence by DIG Frank Mba or any officer of the Police as untrue and unfounded.

“The Force equally wishes to advise Barrister Inibehe to direct his efforts to the court of law where the case is already being heard, rather than maliciously using the media to defame the hard-earned professional reputation of Senior Police officers and obstructing the course of Justice.”