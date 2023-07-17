‘We don’t want strike’ Muslim students tell Tinubu

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged President Bola Tinubu to invest in education which would make the academic unions avoid strikes during his administration.

Nigeria has always been plagued with several industrial actions embarked on by both academic and non-academic unions over alleged poor working conditions.

In 2022, lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an eight-month strike to protest the non-implementation of their demands by the federal government.

Speaking at its annual conference on Sunday, Miftaudeen Thanni, immediate past Amir of MSSN, Lagos state area unit, asked Tinubu to invest more in education.

“As we move into a new dispensation of ‘Renewed Hope’ in our national polity, we are urging the Federal Government to pay more attention and improve on the education investment,” Thanni said.

“We don’t want strikes again and this can be achieved by investing more in education. It’s a way to invest in peace, as educated individuals are more likely to embrace dialogue, reject extremism, and work towards resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

“The government should realise that paying the utmost attention to education is as important as the economy, a well-educated population forms the backbone of a thriving economy.

“We are reminding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise education, youth empowerment, security of lives and property, economic and infrastructural development.

“Effective synergy and fostering of unity across ethnoreligious lines, while we commend him on the students’ loan bill signed into law and await the fruits of other economic policies of the government.

“These measures will go a long way in fueling innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and drive sustainable development.”

The conference, tagged ‘Renaissance’, held at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and featured about 300 members of MSSN across the country.

At the event, newly elected executives of the body were sworn in.