‘We didn’t fit in,’ Neymar on partnership with Messi, Mbappe

By Ayobami Okerinde

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar has revealed the reason the club did not win the Champions League last season.

According to the Brazillian, the attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe, and himself didn’t fit in to propel the club to European glory.

The 31-year-old joined the French giants for a world record fee of €222 million in 2017 in the same summer Mbappe also joined on loan from Monaco, before completing a €145 million deal plus €35 million in add-ons a year later.

After over 17 years in Barcelona, Messi teamed up with the duo on a free transfer in 2021 to form one of Europe’s lethal attacking options.

Despite their ferocious partnership, the trio couldn’t achieve success in the Champions League, crashing out in the quarter-finals.

“We had a very strong team. Messi, Mbappé, and I are three guys who are the best in the world. We knew it, but unfortunately, we didn’t fit in. It wasn’t good for us.”

The forward confirmed they wanted to win everything, but sometimes “football is not the right or the fair thing”.