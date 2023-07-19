We condemn ironing breasts of girls — ActionAid

…says it’s evil, endangers girls’ health

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

VIOLENCE against women and girls comes in different ways, as ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Wednesday, condemned the ironing of breast of girls by parents and other family members.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Country Director, AAN, Ene Obi, in a chat said the practice is not acceptable, because it endangers the health of girls

Ene described it as evil and inhuman as girls are made to suffer unnecessary torture in the name of making them unattractive to men and boys when their breasts are flat.

She said ActionAid is working on it through advocacy and sensitizing Nigerians about the harm it causes to girls on the long-run.

She said: “ActionAid has been working in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, with a group that has been sensitizing the community on this practice of breast ironing.

“It is so evil, what they are doing to women’s breasts and some of them have really suffered in terms of health.

“They do that to young girls because they feel if the breasts start coming out they are going to be attracting men. That is a cultural practice which is horrible and inhuman.

“Just like every other cultural practices that discriminate, it is really terrible and this is the same factory for children. This is where you want exclusive breastfeeding and others.

“If you go through all of these things who knows what has happened in the communities.”

Meanwhile, she called for proper research to ascertain the level of breast ironing practice across the country, especially in rural areas.

“It takes for an interesting study to be done in those local communities about what really happens to women and to look at women’s health properly to be able to ascertain what this kind of terrible practice has led to.

“This ironing is very hot and painful as they press the breasts of a girl. It is unbelievable because the breast a very sensitive environment, and then somebody lands iron on it. It very unbelievable about this practice, may God save Nigeria”, she said.

However, she assured that AAN will continue to work and engage in order to eradicate the unwholesome practice.

‘We have enlightened quite a number of people and there are testimonies. This is part of violence against women and girls.

“This one is being practiced by women, whoever is practicing anything as long as it is a practice against women or girls is a bad practice, and a serious violence against women and girls”, she added.