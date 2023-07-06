‘We are behind you’, Regina Daniels celebrates hubby’s return to NASS

Actress Regina Daniels has celebrated the official resumption of her hubby, Ned Nwoko as a senator in the Red Chamber.

Nwoko, on June 13th, took the Oath of Office and was officially inaugurated as a Member of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

In a new video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday, the representative of the people of Anioma, Delta North could be seen pulling up at the premises of The Senate and exchanging pleasantries with his colleagues.

The Senator then clocked in and eventually settled down with the other senators in the red chamber.

Regina expressed faith in her husband and his capabilities to deliver on the tasks ahead.

She emphasized on her and the people being behind him as he kickstarts his journey at the senate.

“The journey to a refined Anioma has just begun as their very own assumes office of the senate representing Anioma, Delta North, Delta state, and Nigeria at large.

“I believe in the people’s choice and in your capabilities. We the Anioma people are solidly behind you. Ride on Dike Anioma,” she wrote.