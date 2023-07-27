WAYF chairman, LASU partner for summit

The Chairman, Governing Council of the West Africa Youth Fellowship, Amb. Emmanuel Agida has disclosed partnership with the Lagos State University, to host the extraordinary session of the West Africa Youth Summit.

Emmanuel Agida who paid a courtesy visit to the Ninth Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello stated his intentions and plans to partner with the institution at the meeting with the University management council on the 20th of January 2023.

The Vice-Chancellor who received the Ecowas Youth Ambassador at the University Senate building reinstated her commitment to partner with relevant stakeholders for the development of Young people in the West African Region. In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor ensued great optimism in the partnership. She further added that it was in line with her vision to make Lagos State University the best University in West Africa.

Before the advent of the summit, Emmanuel Agida on the 7th of February paid a courtesy visit to the Head and Permanent Representative of the Ecowas Mission in Nigeria, Amb. Musa Nuhu at his Abuja Office to discuss the summit and seek the support of the Ecowas mission for its success.

The West Africa Youth Summit is a youth development discourse aimed at proffering solutions to the distinctive challenges confronting West Africa’s political and socio-economic growth by providing a platform for training, equipping, and building the next generation of young emerging West African leaders.

This is with the belief system that West Africa’s problems can only be solved and uniquely addressed by young West Africans.

The conference is scheduled to hold from the 24th-25th of October 2023 at the Main Auditorium, Lagos State University. The summit focuses on addressing issues such as Leadership & Governance, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Education, Community Service and Global issues such as Food Insecurity & Poverty, Refugees, Climate Change, Gender Discrimination, Peace & Security, Drug Abuse and Digital Globalization. The summit objective is to provide participants with a first-hand knowledge on governance and public administration, and a discourse on Sustainable Development Goals to prepare them for the future of governance in West Africa.

“We strongly believe that West Africa’s problems ranging from poverty and low economic growth, poor health systems and infrastructure, educational decadence, social unrest, and insecurity amongst others can only be addressed through visionary leadership, hence our choice of investing in young potential West Africans to become proactive and distinct leaders in time to come,” Agida said.

The convener, Emmanuel Agida is a vibrant young Nigerian entrepreneur, youth leader, an outstanding public speaker, a writer & philanthropist.

He began his political career as the Special Assistant on Media to the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs Osun State in March 2021, becoming Nigeria’s youngest political appointee at the age of 17.

Before his political appointment, Emmanuel Agida served as the media manager to the Director of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria.

On April 18th 2022, Emmanuel Agida was appointed an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador by the Ecowas Youth Council, becoming the youngest ambassador to be appointed in History at age 18.

At age 15, Emmanuel Agida had already published his first two books titled “Success Compendium” and “Pathway to Heavenly Places”

He is a recipient of numerous awards in recognition of his many strides and achievements in the area of Youth Development and Philanthropy.

In August 2019, Emmanuel was awarded a Certificate of Excellence by Barrack Obama’s founded Young African Leaders Initiative in recognition of his Philanthropy and exceptional Leadership spirit.

He is also a recipient of the Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

He currently undergoes a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from the of Benin and a Certificate in Global Politics from the International Business Management Institute, Berlin, Germany.