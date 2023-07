By Efosa Taiwo

Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid on Saturday performed at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur stadium concert.

The singer’s concert in London is a historical one for African music as he became the first and only African artist to headline and perform at the venue.

29/7: Big Wiz performing "RECKLESS" At Tottenham Stadium, Uk 🇬🇧🖤🦅! #WizkidxTottenhamStadium



pic.twitter.com/DXrIS5Hdn3 — WIZKID GALLERY (@WizkidGallery) July 29, 2023

The singer made a spectacle of an entrance with his hit song Reckless off the Grammy-nominated Made In Lagos album.