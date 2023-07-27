Watch First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons victory against Australia

Nigeria’s first lady, Remi Tinubu has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons over the Matildas of Australia.
In a viral video, Remi could be seen in jubilant mood after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.
