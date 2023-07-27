Home » Videos » Watch First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons victory against Australia
Videos

July 27, 2023

Watch First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons victory against Australia

Watch First Lady Remi Tinubu celebrates Super Falcons victory against Australia

Nigeria’s first lady, Remi Tinubu has celebrated the victory of the Super Falcons over the Matildas of Australia.

In a viral video, Remi could be seen in jubilant mood after the game ended 3-2 in favour of Nigeria.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.