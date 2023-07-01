Wasiu Ayinde inherits late Subomi Balogun’s chieftaincy title at Ojude Oba festival

Veteran Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) has been decorated with the chieftaincy title of ‘Olori OmoOba’ at this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The title last held by late Chief Subomi Balogun, the founder of the First City Merchant Bank (FCMB) was conferred on KWAM 1 by the first class monarch, Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona on Friday.

The title became vacant at the demise of Balogun on May 18.

KWAM 1 is one of the illustrious sons of Ijebuland, and one of the top Fuji stars in the country with local and global recognitions.

The Fuji maestro has been receiving congratulatory messages on social media as his wife, Emmanuella who was absent at the event due to hajj felicitated him on Instagram.

She wrote, “I felicitate with you my darling husband @kingwasiuayindemarshal on your conferment as the OLORI OMOOBA OF IJEBULAND.

“I received the great news with great joy and happiness in the holy land of MECCA, SAUDI ARABIA, in all ways Almighty Allah had been good to my family ‘Alhamdulillahi’ on completion of my Hajj, God showed how powerful and mighty he answers prayers.

“It is a day to celebrate your strength, courage and contributions which confirms you as one of the most ebullient princes in IJEBULAND who deserves the title in view of your sterling leadership and the active role you have played.

“Oko mi, omo ojushagola ogoji …….. aye sese bere ni oooooo.”