Warri: Oborevwori resolves two-year-old blackout in a jiffy

Oborevwori

•What he told Delta royal fathers about MORE Agenda

By Festus Ahon

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has continued to show his passion for the development of Delta State through his M.O.R.E. Agenda as he completes one month as the state chief executive.

On Monday, June 26, while inspecting the ongoing construction of Phases I and II of the Warri/Effurun Storm Water Control Projects in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas, the governor ordered the demolition of all buildings erected along waterways in the state.

Oborevwori, who was miffed by reports of buildings built on natural waterways and causing flooding in parts of the state, said there was no place in the world where people were allowed to build on waterways and directed the Ministries of Housing, Works and Lands to identify and pull down all such buildings to allow free flow of water on natural waterways.

He said: “We started inspection with Phase 11 of the Storm Water Drainage Project being handled by CCECC. They have five catchment areas. We have looked at their works and realised that they have done a lot as they have gone very far.

“They have some obstacles and we also looked at what is causing the obstacles and got to know that there are some buildings on natural waterways, which is causing obstructions and slowing down the spate of work being done by the construction firm.

“We assured the contractors that all the buildings on waterways, both in Phase l and Phase 11, will be brought down by the State Government to enable them finish their work seamlessly.

“They told us that they need 21 days for some of the areas they have opened, that are causing gridlock to be properly fixed, and the drainage crossing Airport Road by Fani-Kayode was cast on Saturday and they need about 19 days for that area to be fixed also.

“On Phase l of the project, there are a lot of buildings on the waterways and l have directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Housing and Works to liaise with the Ministry of Lands to see how those buildings on water ways can be brought down to enable the construction firm have unfettered access to do their work”.

Warri Stadium rehabilitation

Oborevwori, who also visited the Warri City Stadium same day, expressed dissatisfaction with the work being done by the contractor. He said he would study the contract to ensure prompt and quality delivery of the project.

“I came here to see what the contractor handling the project has done and l am not too satisfied with what the contractor has done.

“But the contractor said what they are doing is according to the scope of the contract awarded to them. So, we are going to look at the contract and see what can be done to ensure speedy and quality delivery of the project”, he said.

“Some of the areas that are not properly scoped will be re-scoped. We want the best for Warri and this is the Warri City Stadium”.

Trading on highway

On his way back to Asaba, the governor and his entourage made a stopover at the popular and ever busy Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, where he ordered the relocation of a private motor park and traders along the road.

He lamented that their activities over the years had caused untold hardship to motorists, adding that government had concluded plans to relocate the market.

His words: “We are planning something there but when you are planning you need to go and see the place and I saw a motor park at that junction and that’s not acceptable at all.

“Trading on the road is also not acceptable; you can see the risk involved in trading on the express road.

“Last week, we met with His Majesty, the Ovie of Ughelli, the Council Chairman and the President General and we discussed all these and that market needs to be relocated from that place because it is causing serious gridlock.

“I have directed the Council Chairman to ensure that motor park is relocated from that place and those trading on the road need to move.

“There is somewhere we have prepared for them and we have issue of access road but I have also directed the Ministry of Works to come up with a proposal to enable us have access roads to the new market.”

Isheagu-Ewulu Road

Oborevwori also inspected the ongoing construction of Isheagu-Ewulu Road and bridge in Aniocha South Local Government Area, where he expressed satisfaction with the work done by the contractor, assuring that the project would be ready for inauguration in September.

“I am satisfied with the work done so far and the beauty of this road is that it connects two communities and coming from Isheagu to Ewulu you see the old bridge has collapsed so this new bridge is a saving grace for these two communities”, he said.

“The contractor has assured that by end of August the entire bridge and 9.1km of road would be due for inauguration”.

Transformer for 1st Marine Gate

Residents of 1st Marine Gate, Warri, also that Monday, jubilated as Oborevwori approved the provision of a brand new transformer for the community.

The governor said the transformer would be delivered to the area through the Council Chairman in two weeks.

The approval for the transformer came following complaints by the residents that they had, for over two years, suffered a power outage in the area.

Oborevwori later told journalists: “I actually went there for inspection and the residents said they have transformer challenge and a transformer is something we can actually order.

“I assured them that within two weeks they will get the transformer delivered to them through the Warri South Council Chairman”.

Residents of the locality, who could not hide their joy, expressed gratitude to the governor for being sensitive to their plight, praying to God to continue to use him to do greater things for the people of the state.

Speaking on the development, Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi, lauded Oborevwori for the transformer donation and commended him for the renewed vigour to transform Warri and its environs.

“I must thank our dear governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for listening to the cries of the people and it’s a testament to the fact that he is ready to match words with action”, Tidi said.

“Deltans, particularly the people of Warri South Local Government Area, should brace up for better days ahead.

“Governor Oborevwori is a ‘Warri Boy’ and I have no doubt that the Warri of our dream is not far away, with him in the saddle.

“I was part of his delegation that just went around Warri to inspect the stormwater drainage project being constructed by the state government.

“I am upbeat that the project would be accelerated in the days ahead as the governor is very keen on the completion in record time”.

World Bank endorsement

The World Bank, on Tuesday, commended Delta State government for its exemplary partnership in programme delivery. The Bank’s NG-CARES Task Leader, Professor Foluso Okumadewa, gave the commendation when he led a delegation of the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Program on a courtesy visit to Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba.

He congratulated the governor and his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, on their successful inauguration, adding that they were in Delta for an independent assessment to support the needs of the poor and vulnerable for those affected by COVID-19.

“We thank the people of Delta for their partnership with the World Bank, especially on this particular programme. “In the bank’s portfolio, Delta State represents one of the very high-performing states and I am sure that members of your team who have been on this particular programme would probably have given you some good reports about the programme”, he said.

•Ahon is Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Delta State.