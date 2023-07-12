Ward head, 7 others nabbed for alleged theft, armed robbery, others in Niger

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

A Ward Head in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested with two others for theft and receiving stolen property.

Similarly, five suspected armed robbers, who had terrorised residents in various parts of Minna, the state capital have also been nabbed by the police in Minna and are currently being interrogated.

The Ward Head, Hussaini Mohammed, 45 years, was alleged to have been a receiver of property, including motorcycles stolen in different parts of the state in the past few months.

The two suspected robbers are Isah Umar, 20, of Danduru village of Paikoro, while Hussaini Ibrahim, 25, is from Bosso area in Minna, the state capital.

It was gathered that Hussaini Ibrahim was arrested last month for suspected to have stolen two Jincheng motorcycles from Tudun-Fulani area of Minna.

After his arrest and during interrogation, he led the Police team to Isah Umar at Danduru village, Paiko for aiding in the theft of the motorcycles.

During interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the crime, adding that they had earlier stolen about four other motorcycles, which were kept with one Nafiu, who is currently at large.