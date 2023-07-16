War against terrorism: NDA Course 35 Foundation immortalizes Amao, late Attahiru

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Course 35 Intakes, Nigerian Defence Academy comprising about 216 officers of the Nigerian Army, the Navy, the Airforce and a current Senator, on Saturday immotalized a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash in Kaduna, as well as the 21st Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Both were honoured at a grand reception in Abuja to mark the flying out/retirement of Amao from service following appointment of new service chiefs and CDS by President Bola Tinubu recently.

This is just as President of the Course, Air Commodore Festus Golit (Rtd) disclosed that under Air Marshal Amao and his fellow service chiefs, “certain issues like inter- service rivalry which hiltherto hampered harmonious operational collaboration and effectiveness were resolved in synergy became a thing of the past”

He added that “Resultantly, NAF Pilots engaged in fighting Counter-Terrorism operations and other security challenges, attended to ground forces at the press of a button..

While late Lt. General Atrahiru, represented by his wife, Mrs Fatty Attahiru recieved a post humus portrait from the 35 Regular Course Foundation, Amao was honoured with a similar portrait for taking the NAF to a new level and changing the tide in the war against terrorism and insurgency.

Speaking at the occasion, Air Marshal Amao thanked his course mates for their consistent support even while he was in office prosecuting the war against the myriads of security challenges plaguing the country.

Recalling that many of their course mates including late Lt. Gen Atrahiru and late Major Gen. Uzamere paid the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, Amao commended the course mates come standing firm in looking out for each other and on their welbeing.

“On behalf of my family and friends, I want to appreciate each and everyone of you, course mates for your support, prayers and standing with me during the tough times of the challenges we confronted in tackling challenges of insecurity.

He apologized to all those he could not pick their calls or reply their text messages owning to exigencies of duties and other assignments noting that he did his best to make them proud in every assignment he was given.

In his remarks, President of 35 Regular Course foundation, Air Cdre Emmanuel Festus Golit, President 35 RC Foundation, said the immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, who is also the Patron of 35 RC Foundation was the last man standing of the course in the Service of our Fatherland in the Military.

“With Joy and gladness in our hearts, we wish to highlight that Air Marshal IO Amao, who once served as Air Component Commander, Operation Lafia Dole, was also AOC Tactical Air Command. He was also Chief of Training and Operations NAF Headquarters and Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre. These exposures and experience garnered in these appointments among others, no doubt contributed immensely to his outstanding performance as the 21st Chief of the Air Staff.

“Upon his assumption of office, the Operational, Logistics, Administrative and other key specialize areas of the Nigerian Air Force, witnessed improved consolidation of the previous visions of his predecessors.

Echoing the many successes recorded by Air Marshal Amao, some of which were the purchase and induction of new Aircraft types, Drones and other equipment for the Nigerian Air Force by the Federal Government, Golit said “The NAF under the focused and highly professional leadership of Air Marshal IO Amao witnessed renewed vigour from NAF personnel.

“Additionally, certain issues like inter- service rivalry which hiltherto hampered harmonious operational collaboration and effectiveness were resolved in synergy became a thing of the past. Resultantly, NAF Pilots engaged in fighting Counter-Terrorism operations and other security challenges attended to ground forces at the press of a button..

“Equally, there was improved mission focused intelligence gathering during his stewardship of the NAF, which many said helped in no small measure in targeting enclaves and strongholds of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements located in various parts of the country. One of his last operation as CAS was the attack on terrorists who were gathering somewhere at the Mambila area. Those were the kind of strikes recorded regularly by the NAF during his tenure as CAS.

“In terms of infrastructural development, he improved significantly on what his predecessors, earlier did, laying emphasis on Barrack renovations and establishment of Units to meet NAF operational gaps.

“It is therefore heartwarming to report that most NAF Personnel who spoke about Air Marshal Amao’s leadership of the NAF praised his welfare oriented and compassionate pedigree. This essential attribute boosted the morale of all NAF personnel. A similar report is shared by many NAF veterans across board whose medical bills and welfare issues were attended to with utmost compassion and empathy.

“Accordingly, we the members of 35 RC Foundation and our spouses are very pleased to celebrate Air Marshal IO Amao (Rtd) for a highly successful tour of duty in the Nigerian Air Force spanning 40 years and as the 21st Chief of the Air Staff.

Dignitaries at the occasion include Retired AVM, Senator Bali representing Plstesu South Senatorial Zone, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya (Rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, Major General JS Malu (Rtd) who is Chairman, Board of Trustees.