Wamakko to FG: Step back from direct involvement in housing construction

Aliyu Wamakko

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Dr. Aliyu Wamakko, President of the Real Estate Developers Association (REDAN), has called on the government to step back from direct involvement in housing construction and instead focus on facilitating the private sector’s efforts.

His remarks came on Thursday when Jedo Investment Company Limited unveiled its plans for a special package of housing units for members of the 10th National Assembly on the sidelines of the 2023 Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja.

Wamakko, who also serves as the CEO of Jedo Investment Company Limited, argued that housing construction should be driven by the private sector.

“The government has no business in building houses because they cannot build houses and give them out for free.

“It has to be the private sector that will drive the process to ensure housing availability,” Wamakko stated.

Other leading figures in the real estate sector who spoke at the event also noted that Nigeria is grappling with a significant housing deficit.

They underscored the urgency of the situation and stressed the necessity for an effective and efficient partnership between the government and the private sector to address the issue.

Festus Adebayo, CEO of Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), echoed Wamakko’s sentiments, stressing the need for a restructured and revitalized Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and for the government to create an enabling environment.

“The government must create an enabling environment and should not involve itself in the direct construction of houses

“Instead, its focus should be on enacting laws that attract investments into the housing sector and facilitate the smooth operations of developers without fear of losses,” Adebayo said.

He also emphasized that the AIHS is advocating for housing provisions for all Nigerians, not just the National Assembly.

“We are engaging developers to explore what they can do to provide housing for citizens, including students and civil servants,” Adebayo added.

Dr. Ayo Bamisile, the CEO of Bamicon Nigeria Limited and Past President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), highlighted the untapped potential of Nigeria’s housing sector.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Assembly to establish a mechanism that ensures every landed property in Nigeria is accompanied by legal documents that can be presented to banks for loan purposes.

“There are numerous instances of dead investments in Nigeria. By ensuring that every landed property is properly documented, we can tap into trillions of Naira that can be reinvested in the housing sector.”