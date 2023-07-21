Wagner mercenaries train Belarus special forces near Polish border

Mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner Group have started to train Belarusian special forces at a military range just a few miles from the border with NATO member Poland.

The Belarusian defence ministry revealed this on Thursday a day after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed his fighters to Belarus.

Prigozhin told them they would take no further part in the Ukraine war for now but directed them to gather their strength for Africa while they trained the Belarusian army, Reuters said.

“The armed forces of Belarus continue joint training with the fighters of the Wagner PMC (Private Military Company),” the Belarusian defence ministry said.

“During the week, special operations forces units together with representatives of the Company will work out combat training tasks at the Brest military range.”

The range is just 3 miles (5 km) east of the Polish border.

Pictures of masked Wagner instructors with their faces covered were posted in accordance with the mercenary group’s rules, training Belarusian soldiers with armoured vehicles and what appear to be drone controls.