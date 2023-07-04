WAEC Result: Lagos tribunal grants PDP’s application for hearing

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

…asks parties to file responses on server

The Lagos State Election Petition has granted the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s, Application for hearing and forensic analysis of West African Examination Council, WAEC, results verification back-end server and other information technology infrastructure rejected and not heard, asking parties to file their responses before adjourned date of July 6, 2023.

Recall that Lagos PDP, Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 election, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, while replying to the All Progressives Congress, APC response to their petition, challenged the integrity of the sudden appearance of Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu’s name on the verification portal and subsequently requested WAEC to come forward and tender under oath, Sanwo-Olu’s certificate.

Representative of WAEC who came to court, said in his witness on oath, that he was unable to tender Certificate of Mr. Babajide Sanwoom-Olu, but came with a purported printout from the portal, and a master list which has a complete different names from the Ijebu Ife Community Grammar School, WAEC statement of result, contrary to Jandor/PDP claims that the said result presented to INEC in 2019 was forged document and does not belong to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

To further prove their claim that the sudden appearance of Sanwo-Olu purported 1981 result on WAEC portal, after it had been verified on the same portal to be fake, and despite being (the new upload) a complete different names to the one he presented in 2019, Jandor/PDP asked the tribunal to order WAEC to grant all parties and the court, access to their server and other information technology infrastructure for forensic analysis that will expose the time, day, month and year the said SANWO-OLU OLUSOLA BABAJIDE result was uploaded on WAEC portal, even though it’s has a different names from the one in contention.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s session, one Professor Taiwo Osipitan, SAN, stormed the court, aspurportedly on the instructions of WAEC to argue against the subpoena issued to WAEC to submit their server for forensic analysis.

According to some legal practitioners, Jandor/PDP have every right to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt.