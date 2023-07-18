WAEC: Firm rewards best students with N2 million

To encourage intelligence students, an education technology company, Chronicles Software, has concluded plans to award a cash prize of N2 million to outstanding students in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Lagos State.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the CEO of Chronicles Software, Mr. Oluwakoyejo Oluwatosin, explained that the aim is to celebrate outstanding academic performance and encourage academic excellence among students.

He said, “The award will recognize the top-performing students in the WAEC examinations based on their overall grades including performance in core subjects such as Mathematics, English, and Science.

“We believe that academic excellence should be rewarded and celebrated, and we are committed to supporting students to achieve their academic goals. The Success BOX Excellence Award encourages students to strive for excellence in their studies and reach their full potential.

“The 2 million naira cash prize will be shared among the top 10 best-performing students in the WAEC examinations. In addition, each of the ten students will receive a certificate of excellence and a free subscription to Chronicles Software’s SuccessBOX exam preparation software.

“The award ceremony will be held in October 2023 and feature prominent guests, including top government officials, educators, parents, and students.

“To be eligible for the Award, students must have written the WAEC examinations and scored A’s in at least seven core subjects. The selection process will be transparent and based solely on merit. The awards will be presented to the winners at a live television and social media ceremony.

“We believe that education is the key to unlocking the potential of youth, and we are committed to supporting their academic journey.”

On his part, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, said Mr. Abayomi Abolaji, while commending the firm.

“We need more private sector to partner with the government in supporting education in Nigeria by investing in education, we are investing in the future of our country.”