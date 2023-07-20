WAEC does not keep certificate of candidates, official tells Ogun Tribunal

Abiodun (right) and Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike

An official of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), Mr Olufemi Olaleye, yesterday, told the Ogun State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, that the examination body, does not keep duplicate copies of candidates’ certificates.

He also stated that WAEC does not issue original certificates twice.

Olaleye stated that to confirm whether or not somebody partakes in the council’s examination, “the original certificate given to the candidate will be forwarded to WAEC” for verification.

The examination council had earlier been subpoenaed by the tribunal to produce a copy of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s 1978 WAEC certificate as attached to the form he filled with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ladi Adebutu, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election, had alleged that Abiodun forged his WAEC certificate.

In his petition, Adebutu stated that Abiodun “presented a forged West African Examinations Council School Certificate of June 1978 to the 1st Respondent” (INEC) on July 25, 2022.

The petitioner further stated that he had written a letter to WAEC to verify the authenticity of the said examination certificate presented by Abiodun to INEC.

While appearing before the tribunal, the WAEC official, who did not enter the witness box, said “the requested certificate is not here with me.”

However, Olaleye was allowed to tender in evidence, a copy of the subpoena issued to the examination body, upon which he was at the tribunal.

The WAEC official was discharged immediately and was recorded as having testified before the tribunal as PW73.