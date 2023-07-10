Wabara, Abaribe, Ohuabunwa mourn late Irukwu

By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former Senate Minority Leader and the incumbent Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; and former Leader ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, who represented Abia North in the eight Senate, have expressed grief over the death of the former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor Joe Irukwu.

The trio in their respective condolence messages described Irukwu’s exit as a “huge loss and a big blow” to the Igbo nation in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Senator Wabara, said he was greatly agitated over the loss of Professor Irukwu at a time Ndigbo and Nigeria needed his fatherly advice most.

He condoled with the members of his family and Abia State Government over the demise of the late elder statesman.

In a separate message, Senator Abaribe described the death of the former Ohanaeze helmsman as “sad and weakening.”

Abaribe in a statement by his Media Adviser Uchenna Awom, said Ndigbo had “lost one of their best”.

According to the former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Professor Irukwu brought panache and candour to the leadership of Ohaneze when he presided over the affairs of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization “being an erudite scholar, a consummate professional and world acclaimed Insurance guru.”

The statement read in part:”His death coming shortly after the death of immediate past President of Ohaneze, Prof. George Obiozor he said, has further depleted the ranks of very committed elders of Ndigbo in the struggle to sustain ‘our people’s rightful place in the Nigeria project.

“Though Sir Irukwu died at a relatively ripe age of 89years , we shall yet miss his leadership and wise counsel at this difficult times for the Igbo race nay Nigeria.

” I will nonetheless advise that we persevere and remain focused in pursuing that which is right for our people as a befitting memorial for the soul of the departed”, Abaribe said.

In his own condolence message, Senator Ohuabunwa described the death of Irukwu as “the exit of an icon and an irreplaceable patriot.”

Ohuabunwa who said Irukwu was an illustrious son of Abia North noted that his exit had created a big vacuum in Igbo land.

He condoled with the members of his immediate family, Item community and the entire people of Abia State.

” I was saddened to hear of the departure of our icon and great patriot whose immense contributions in different fields of endeavour had brought great development to Igbo land, and Nigeria in general.

” His exit marks and end of a glorious era. His legacies will continue to live after him “.

Senator Ohuabunwa prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased in the kingdom of God.