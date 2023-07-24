VLADIMIR LENIN: Why socialist bloc collapsed

By Dickson Omobola

THE International Centenary Commemoration on the passing of Vladimir Lenin, to be held in Abuja, Nigeria, from January 21-23, 2024, will analyse why the socialist bloc collapsed and if Marxism-Leninism can be used to solve the problems of democracy and underdevelopment in Africa.

A statement by the Chairman of the Lenin Centenary Coordinating Committee, Mr. Owei Lakemfa, said: “The Lenin International Conference in Nigeria, with an International Advisory Board covering Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa, will feature exhibitions and youth programmes.

“The conference will specifically examine Marxism-Leninism as a tool for analysing neo-liberalism, multilateralism, the rise of bodies like the BRICS, globalism, and the contemporary world. It will examine why the socialist bloc collapsed and if Marxism-Leninism can be used to analyse, understand and tackle the current challenges of democracy and underdevelopment in Africa and whether it is still emancipatory and relevant today.

“The conference will also highlight the contributions of socialists in Nigeria such as the Zikist, Mokwugo Okoye, Labour Leader, Wahab Goodluck, Women Leader Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, intellectual, Ola Oni and Lawyer, Alao Aka-Bashorun. In the continent, the contributions of socialist leaders like Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Toure, Nelson Mandela, Patrice Lumumba, Samora Machel, Agostinho Neto and Amilcar Cabral will equally be analysed.”