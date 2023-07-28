Virgo Potens’ students shine at Chandelle awards

Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt achieved remarkable success at the prestigious Chandelle The Best Academic Awards, an event organized by Chandelle Olympiad Academy USA to celebrate academic brilliance and nurture young talents across different subjects.

Amidst fierce competition from schools across the globe, Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt stood out with their exceptional performances, securing a well-deserved place among the top performers.

Crown Nwachukwu showcased outstanding literary prowess and secured the remarkable 2nd position in the Let It Shine Literacy Competition. Crown’s ability to express creativity and articulate ideas through literature has been a source of inspiration for fellow students and educators alike.

Not far behind, Alexis Eze displayed an impressive command of language and literary skills, securing the commendable 4th position in the same Let It Shine Literacy Competition. Alexis’s dedication to learning has made her a role model for her peers.

Founded on the principles of academic excellence and holistic development, Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt has been a beacon of inspiration in the education landscape.

With a visionary leadership team and a dedicated faculty, the school has consistently provided an enriching educational experience to its students.

Their emphasis on nurturing talent, critical thinking, and creativity has led to remarkable achievements by their students, not only in academics but also in various extracurricular activities. The school’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded education ensures that students are equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly changing world.

Chandelle The Best Academic Awards, organized by Chandelle Group, is a prestigious event that celebrates the exceptional academic achievements of students from different schools worldwide. It provides a platform for young talents to showcase their brilliance and dedication to learning, fostering a culture of healthy competition and academic growth.

The Silver Medal secured by Crown Nwachukwu from Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt reflects the school’s dedication to nurturing students and empowering them for future success.

The school’s presence among the top performers is a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and fostering a supportive learning environment.

As Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt continues to shine on the global stage, the school remains dedicated to creating an environment where students can thrive, achieve their aspirations, and contribute positively to society.

Congratulations to Crown Nwachukwu, Alexis Eze, and Virgo Potens International School Port Harcourt for their exceptional achievements at Chandelle The Best Academic Awards 2023! Their success serves as an inspiration to students everywhere to aim high and pursue excellence in their academic pursuits.