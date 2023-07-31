Virgil van Dijk, Trent named as Liverpool captain, assistant

By Ayobami Okerinde
Liverpool have confirmed Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the new captain and assistant captain of the club.
This was after former captain Jordan Henderson completed a move to Saudi side Al-Ettifaq after 12 years at the club.
Speaking with the club’s official website, the Dutch defender revealed he’s proud to be the captain of the club.
“[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling, and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.
“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.
“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”
England’s fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold, will be the team’s deputy captain following the departure of James Milner in the summer.
