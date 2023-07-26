Vigilante group nabs 4-man PoS robbery gang in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service have apprehended a four-man gang allegedly involved in the use of charms to dispossess PoS operators, business owners and individuals of cash and other valuables in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The gang, made up of Ufuoma John, 35 years, from Delta State; Igwe White, 36 years from Delta State; Opeko Kennedy from Delta State and Sandra Erhirhis, 27 years from Rivers State, were reportedly nabbed, weekend, after some PoS operators and tricycle passengers raised the alarm on their nefarious activities.

Chairman of Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, Doubiye Alagba, who confirmed the development in Yenagoa, said the criminal gang had months back allegedly charmed and defrauded one Micah Innocent, who is a PoS operator in the state, of N400,000 and other valuables.

According to him, the suspects were arrested in Yenagoa and at a small border community between Bayelsa and Rivers states, where they claimed to obtain the charms from herbalist.

He said: “The syndicate migrates from one PoS point to another with the same method to defraud the unsuspecting victims, including tricycle passengers.

“Once they approach their victims and succeed in using the charm, the victims will lose control of themselves and they take you to another location and collect all your money and valuables, in some cases, they ask you to transfer to their account.

“Through our intelligence, we arrested one of them, he led us to the residence of another member of their gang, who is a native doctor that prepares charm for them and that was how we arrested all of them.”

“The suspects confessed to the crime and said they have been operating within Bayelsa and Rivers states. The suspects added that they have been operating for long and share percentage of every amount defrauded from victims.”