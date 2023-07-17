Video: Tinubu departs Nairobi after AU Meeting

President Bola Tinubu has departed Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, after participating in the 5th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union (AU).
Recall that President Tinubu left Abuja on Saturday for the AU meeting alongside other African leaders.
The President is expected to be back in the country today (Monday).
Tinubu, in address at the AU meeting on Sunday, had said Africa cannot attain integration and prosperity while Africans languish in pain and anguish.
