Video: Steph Curry sparks celebrations after hitting hole-in-one at celebrity golf tournament

American professional basketball player, Steph Curry sparked jubilant scenes of celebration and excitement after hitting a sublime hole-in-one on the par-3, 152-yard seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on day two of the American Century Championship celebrity tournament in Stateline, Nevada.

The Golden State Warriors point guard hit a pitching wedge from the tee, as his ball landed just a few feet from the hole, bouncing once before dropping in.

Curry could be seen running from the tee to the hole with his arms aloft before doing a lap of the green as he milked the applause from the crowd.

Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s✌🏽@acchampionship @callawaygolf pic.twitter.com/8Nzlznf9EL — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 16, 2023

“That was wild. It was good contact, right at the stick, but even if you’re painting the flag and it looks good, you never really expect it to go in.

“I just saw a bunch of hands go up, and then you just kind of black out,” Curry told ESPN.

After his round, Curry posted a clip of the ace and a picture of his glove, scorecard and ball alongside the caption: “Shooters Shoot!!! Hole In One vibes out here in Lake Tahoe. That’s (peace sign).”

The hole-in-one helped Curry rise up the rankings at the event, which uses the Modified Stableford format whereby points are awarded by score per hole.

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors hits his tee on the 18th hole on Day Two of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 15, 2023 in Stateline, Nevada.

After two rounds, Curry sits atop the standings with 50 points, three points ahead of former US tennis player Mardy Fish and NHL player Joe Pavelski.

The American Century Championship features more than 80 sports stars from across US sports, including Hall of Famers and current athletes. It also includes Hollywood actors, comedians and entertainers.

Alongside Curry, the tournament features such sporting luminaries as current NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Davante Adams.

The competition takes places over three days and 54 holes, and includes a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, plus a charity component for local and national non-profits.