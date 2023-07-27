Video: Oshoala leads Super Falcons’ Asake’s ‘Lonely at the top’ dance to celebrate win against Australia

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Super Falcons players are in a celebratory mood after a resolute performance that saw them condemn co-hosts Australia to a shock 3-2 defeat in their second group game of the ongoing Women’s World Cup.

The 9-time African champions are in high spirits after defeating the 10th world-ranked team, Australia to go top of Group B on superior goals, with four points from two games.

In a video posted on the Super Falcons’ official Twitter handle, Asisat Oshoala, Francessa Ordega, Oluwatosin Blessing Demehin, Uchenna Kanu, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and other players were seen dancing and vibing to superstar singer, Asake’s hit single, ‘Lonely at the top.’

Oshoala scored the winning goal and made history as the first Nigerian and first female African player to score at three different editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Oshoala scored vs Sweden on 8th June 2015, vs South Korea on 12th June 2019, and vs Australia on 27th July 2023.

Oshoala’s goal in the 72nd minute – a few minutes after coming on – capped a wonderful performance by Nigeria.

The win increases their chance of making it to the second round as goals from Asisat Oshoala, Uchenna Kanu, and Osinachi Ohale ensured the Falcons secured maximum points against the co-hosts.

Nigeria will look to seal their place in the next round when they face the already-eliminated Republic of Ireland on Monday needing only a draw to sail through.

Defender Ashleigh Plumptre was also seen dancing to Wasiu Ayinde’s hit song, ‘Ade Ori Okin.’