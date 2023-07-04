Nigerian lady, Joyce Ijeoma who set out to achieve a 72-hour body massage on individuals has collapsed.

Ijeoma collapsed while on the attempt at the venue in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

Video Nigerian lady, Joyce Ijeoma collapses while attempting Guinness World Record for longest massage



The masseur who had done a total of 50 hours collapsed during the wee hours of Tuesday

The masseur who had done a total of 50 hours collapsed during the wee hours of Tuesday

As of the time of filing this report, Ijeoma was yet to return to the venue and had stopped the live coverage.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes.