Video: Family surprises Burna Boy on stage for 32nd birthday

News

July 2, 2023

Afrobeats singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Sunday received an early birthday surprise from his family in the Netherlands.

The Grammy-award-winning singer turns 32 today, July 2nd, 2023.

In a video shared online, Burna Boy’s mother, along with seemingly some family members and fans, appeared on stage to surprise the singer.

The joyous moment captured Burna Boy dancing in excitement as his family serenaded him with a birthday song.

