(VIDEO) BBNaija All Stars: Ceec’s many strikes my biggest highlight – Alex 

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Alex has revealed that biggest highlight was when fellow housemate, Ceec received many strikes from Big Brother, saying that really scared her and other housemates.

The Big Brother Naija All Stars edition has stirred excitement among fans of the show, just as the housemates started to relate with one another.

Alex: when ceec had so many strikes

Ceec: why is that your highlight ?



🤣🤣🤣 #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/qwyxsqfVzj — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) July 24, 2023

Reminiscing on her past experience, Alex said, “There was also this time when Ceec had plenty strikes and we were just scared.”

Surprised by the revelation, Ceec questioned Alex saying, “Why is that your highlight ?”

Alex and Ceec laughed as other housemates listened to the conversation.

Recall that Alexandra Asogwa a.ka. Alex and Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as Cee-C were former housemates during the Double Wahala Season 3 edition in 2019.

Alex and Ceec have since moved on after the famous quarrel that ensued between them, during the show.

The former housemates, who were at loggerheads in the 2019 edition, were seen in a footage trading words at each other, over a task and other issues.

But, during the show reunion, Cee-C apologized and reconciled with Alex.

Alex had expressed anger that she had been trying to resolve her rift with fellow housemate, Cee-c, but all efforts proved futile.

She recalled how she confronted Cee-c after the show at her hotel room, but Cee-c’s sister slammed the door against her.

Fans have been left to ponder on what could possibly happen with both housemates in the same house again.