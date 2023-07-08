Victory over Enyimba good for Champions League quest – Remo Stars coach Ogunmodede

Ogunmodede

By John Egbokhan

Swashbuckling Nigerian league runners-up Remo Stars have continued to dazzle and stun football followers in the country with their free-flowing brand of football that saw them claim a thrilling 2-1 victory over champions Enyimba in a Group A match of the Naija Super 8 tournament on Friday.

After their show-stopping 3-0 bashing of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan in the south-west playoffs at the Eket Stadium in Akwa Ibom less than a fortnight ago, Remo Stars seemingly continued from where they stopped with two goals in either half in between an Enyimba equaliser to get a morale-boosting win over the most successful club in Nigeria.

The victory was so special for the Remo lads who are based in Ikenne, Ogun State. Their coach, Daniel Ogunmodede, while speaking to reporters after the clash at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan said, “We came with a lot of grudges against Enyimba for denying us the league on goal difference. We played a very good team. They are bigger than us, they are a Champions League team”.

Remo Stars coach said the victory would help the mentality of his wards when they mix up with the big boys on the continent in the Champions League next season.

“So we saw this as preparation for the Champions League and we wanted to measure with the best. We are happy we are able to measure up to them today,”

Meanwhile, the action of the Naija Super 8 continues today with Group B matches between Akwa United and Yobe Desert Stars at 2 pm.

The other game on the card sees south-south champions Rivers United square up against Lobi Stars at 4:30 pm.