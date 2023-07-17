VICTOR UMEH: An Astute Legislator at 61

BY DR OKOYE UKACHUKWU

It was Barack Obama, former United States president who said, “The strongest democracies flourish from frequent and lively debate, but they endure when people of every background and belief find a way to set aside smaller differences in service of a greater purpose.”

In Government and the Strategy of Democracy, Reinhold Niebuhr stated, “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible; but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary.” Periodic election is the beauty of democracy, it works when people claim it as their own by electing their representatives to occupy critical positions in government and fulfil their campaign promises by delivering dividends of democracy that will boost their standards of living and transform the nation.

The election of Chief (Dr) Victor Umeh OFR, the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate for Anambra Central in the 25th February 2023, National Assembly polls was a powerful declaration, support and acceptance of his impeccable character, integrity and pedigree as an astute legislator who effectively represented Anambra Central Senatorial District in the 8th Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which he also served as National Chairman for two terms, the golden era of the party.

Senator Victor Umeh who turns 61 on 19th July 2023, will add value to the 10th Senate, the most diversified Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria since the return of democracy on 29th May 1999, comprising eight political parties. With the likes of Umeh, fondly called Ohamadike by his admirers, in the Senate, Nigerians expect robust debates on crucial national issues, independence of the Senate, by extension the National Assembly in the spirit and doctrine of separation of powers for effective governance, people-oriented laws and promotion of national unity, security and prosperity. The era of the Senate being dubbed a rubber stamp of the executive is over as this crop of distinguished Senators will ensure that national interest supersedes partisan politics. More importantly, that no individual, group or section of the country is marginalized for any reason. As Mark Twain succinctly put it, “Patriotism is loyalty to the country always. Loyalty to the government when it deserves it.”

Umeh who abhors injustice and resists oppression and suppression and have been persecuted severally in his onerous task to seek justice for his fellow compatriots will remain a credible voice for the common man in the Senate who desire and deserve a fair deal from their government to assuage the pain and hardship inflicted on them by the abrupt removal of fuel subsidy.

A statesman with a heart of gold, Umeh will present bills, move motions, speak for the people and once more, executive numerous constituency projects, empower indigent women and youth in Anambra Central in particular and Anambra State in general as obtainable in the 8th Senate he served for 18 months due to elongated litigations arising from the charade called 2015 senatorial poll in the zone where his mandate was brazenly stolen and restored by election tribunals and the courts. Ohamadike distinguished himself in the 8th Senate where he served as Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, member Committee on Finance; Trade and Investment; Land and Housing; Petroleum Resources (upstream); Culture and Tourism; Environment and Land Transport. He sponsored the motion, “The Urgent Need To Include The Eastern Rail Lines In The Nigerian Railway Development Project”, supported the proposed minimum wage for workers, advocated for immunity for the legislature and the judiciary, and restructuring of the nation.

Umeh strongly opposed the exclusion of the South East and South South in the constitution of the board of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on 11th December 2018 and urged the Senate to step down the consideration of the report on the screening of then President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees pending when the lopsidedness in the appointment would be addressed to reflect the Federal Character principle provided in 1999 constitution as amended. His observation was noted and transmitted to Buhari who amended the EFCC board to reflect Federal Character. He also intervened in the Federal Government’s planned downgrade of Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu on 23rd October 2018.

An ardent believer in social justice and equity, Umeh sponsored a motion on the exclusion of the South East from the National Defence and the National Security Councils and argued that the exclusion of the zone was inappropriate and a flagrant violation of the provisions of the 1999 constitution, Senate concurred and urged Buhari to do the needful in national interest.

The people of Anambra Central voted for freedom, remarkable, efficient, dynamic and progressive representation in the Senate, they want their voice to be heard, their needs presented and solutions proffered in their efforts to deepen the nation’s democracy. South East geopolitical zone long marginalized by successive governments will breath fresh air of effective representation and lasting solution to the myriad of challenges facing the zone.

Accordingly, Ohamadike recently moved a motion on “The Urgent Need To Rescue Nigerian Projects From Collapse Particularly The Railway,” and urged the Federal Government to include the Eastern rail lines in the Nigeria Railway Modernization Project. It was in furtherance of his previous motion in the 8th Senate on the exclusion of the South East in the railway development project in which Federal Government responded by repairing outmoded trains in place of modern trains as obtainable in other parts of the country.

On Tuesday 18th July 2023, Umeh moved a motion in the Senate on, “The Urgent Need To Control The Erosion Ravaging Onitsha – Oba Section Of The Onitsha – Owerri Federal Highway in Anambra State”. He noted with dismay the devastating effects of ravaging gully erosion and landslides on Onitsha – Owerri Federal Road, between Electrical Parts Market and Metallurgical Training Institute; Obosi (Idemili North LGA) and Oba Junction near Rojenny Games Village in Idemili South LGA – along Onitsha – Owerri Federal Highway, all within Anambra Central Senatorial District of Anambra State. He stated that if the menace of the gully erosion and landslide, is not urgently controlled those sections of the road will be completely cave in, thus leading to total disconnection of the highway with attendant severe consequences and cutting off vehicular movement to Imo, Aba, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River States adding that the highway is a gateway to business activities and other relationships between the Western States and South East and South South States, noting that the magnitude of the menace is beyond the control of the State Government. Umeh urged the Federal Government to direct the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to commence repairs and re-construction of the affected parts of the Onitsha – Owerri Federal Highway and particularly the sections between Upper Iweka Roundabout in Onitsha – Oba in Idemili South LGA of Anambra State which span 6 kilometers. He further urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to join in the detection and prevention of erosion menace on the highways.

It is hoped the Federal Government will once more respond to his plea to effect repairs on the affected roads, modernize the South East railway lines as it responded in the EFCC board, National Security Council membership, Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu upgrade etc.

Robertson Davies said, “Extraordinary peoples survive under the most terrible circumstances and they become more extraordinary because of it.” Umeh is an extraordinary leader, administrator, politician, philanthropist, Estate Surveyor and Valuer and Senator of the Federal Republic who emerges stronger and victorious in the mucky waters of Nigerian politics. He received several awards and honours including Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) conferred on him by former President Goodluck Jonathan on 29th September 2014, in recognition of his contributions towards the development of the nation, particularly in his efforts in helping to deepen democracy and rule of law in Nigeria. Umeh’s quest for interpretation of tenure of then Anambra State’s Governor Peter Obi of APGA who assumed office on 17th March 2006, almost three years after the 2003 gubernatorial election in the state where INEC wrongly declared PDP’s Dr Chris Ngige winner and the Supreme Court’s landmark judgement that declared Obi’s tenure commenced from the day he was sworn in as governor led to the removal of PDP’s Dr Andy Ubah who was sworn in on 29th May 2007, and ruled for 17 days, which resulted to the current staggered gubernatorial polls in Nigeria that have further strengthened the nation’s emerging democracy.

In her tribute to her husband marking his 51st birthday in the Daily Sun newspaper of Friday July 19, 2013, Lady Prisca Chinenye Umeh (Osodieme) stated, “As you mark your 51 years of devoted service to God and Humanity, we pray God to continue to strengthen you, abiding with you in your dogged fight against Injustice and Oppression. We equally glorify God Almighty who has rewarded your great service to the people. What is more, He gave you Victory over all those who plotted and schemed against you. Our prayer remains NO WEAPON FASHIONED AGAINST YOU SHALL PROSPER, IN JESUS NAME, Amen!

In the next decade when Umeh will turn 71 years by the grace of God, he will keep growing from strength to strength, victory to victory and glory to glory in service to God and humanity.

Congratulations, the People’s Senator!

Dr Ukachukwu, a public affairs analyst wrote in from Enugu, Enugu State.