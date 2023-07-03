Vehicle with occupants plunges into Ovia River in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FIVE days after eleven people lost their lives when their vehicle was rammed by a truck on the bridge by Ovia River in Edo State, a vehicle said to be a pick-up truck and its occupants on Monday plunged into the river after a truck was said to have again hit vehicles that have slowed down to pass through the dilapidated bridge.

There is conflicting report concerning the kind of vehicle that plunged into the river as while an eye witness said it was a fully loaded Sienna bus, the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC) said it was a Ford pick-up truck that plunged into the river.

The accident was said to have happened a few minutes before the Deputy Governor of the state, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu arrived at the scene while on an inspection visit to the place as a result of last Thursday’s incident.

He was said to have mobilized funds for local divers to find survivors inside the river and a specialized vehicle that could pull out the plunged vehicle from the river.

When contacted, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Paul Okpe told Vanguard that rescue efforts were ongoing and being coordinated by his men who he said were immediately deployed to the scene from the Commission’s office at the old Toll Gate and he was waiting for their final report at the end of the day.

He said “Five vehicles were involved; the truck that hit them and four vehicles who had slowed down to pass the bridge. Three of them and the truck are except the one that plunged into the river. You know Ovia River is in a valley so vehicles especially trucks coming from both ends are always descending a slope and there are always small vehicles slowing down to access the bridge. I have been talking to the Federal Controller of Works and he has said they were going to fix it.

“So far, no life has been lost as the one person who was strapped in a Lexus Jeep when the truck ran into them has been rescued and he is in the hospital. The deputy governor was there and facilitated the mobilization of divers and a towing vehicle to the area. As I speak my men are still there so we have to wait until they are through with their efforts and those of the divers but they said the vehicle that plunged into the river was like a ford truck so we will wait for them to get the whole details.”