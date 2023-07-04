Vehicle that plunged into Ovia River recovered as divers continue search

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE vehicle which is a Nissan pick-up truck that plunged into the Ovia River in Ovia North East local government of Edo State near Benin City has been recovered from the river but whereabouts of the occupants whose number could not be ascertained are yet unknown.

Though hopes of finding them alive continue to dim as the time the accident happened is over 24 hours, local divers who were engaged by the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu has continued the search.

The Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Paul Okpe said “The vehicle was pulled out but the divers are still trying to get the occupants, the vehicle is a Nissan Frontier pick-up.”

It would be recalled that Shaibu who was on a visit to the bridge as a result of an accident that claimed 11 lives last Thursday when he met the Monday incident immediately paid local divers to retrieve the corpses of victims from the river.

He was in the company of the state Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Hon Ethan Uzamere and other senior government officials where the Benin-Ore Expressway was diverted outwards at kilometre 19 with adequate caution signs put in place which include reflective condone tapes and barricade to serve as adequate caution signs to road users.

Shaibu also said that the state government has engaged the services of Levante, a construction company to commence palliatives in the area which it was gathered has commenced work.

The vehicle that plunged into Ovia River which was recovered from the river