Vacate Lagos premises, court orders police, others

By Ochuko Akuopha

LAGOS —A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has ordered the Inspector General of Police and his subordinates to vacate the premises of a building on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos and revert same to Associated Property Development Company Limited.

Trial judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, gave the order in a suit by Associated Property Development against the Federal Ministry of Communication and Technology; Otunba Olusola Adekanola, Nigeria Telecommunications Limited, Federal Ministry of Land, Housing and Urban Development, Implementation Committee on Alienation of Federal Government property and Attorney-General of the Federation.

The respondents were dragged to court over invasion of the plaintiff’s private property and sealing of the same by the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

The court had on May 23, 2023 ordered parties in the suit to maintain the status quo but one of the respondents was alleged to have invaded the property with some policemen to forcefully take possession of it, thereby necessitating the court’s fresh order.

Also, the court a gave seven days ultimatum to Bureau of Public Enterprises and Otunba Olushola Adekanola, to file an affidavits of fact indicating their withdrawal from the premises in compliance with its order as well as an undertaking not to access the premises of the property while the matter is still in court.