Uzodinma vows to broker enduring peace between Igbo, Yoruba in Lagos

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma yesterday assured Igbo living in Lagos that he would broker an enduring peace between them and the Yoruba to ensure peaceful coexistence based on mutual respect for each side.

Senator Uzodimma who spoke when he met with different Igbo interest groups in Lagos amidst rising tension as a result of the fallout of the 2023 general election said he would meet with the Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo Olu, and other stakeholders to achieve this.

The governor described as unfortunate the misunderstanding among some Yoruba and Igbo as a result of political differences , assuring that the situation will normalize soon.

He noted that although the constitution of Nigeria guarantees everyone the right to reside in any part of the country, the owners of the land must be accorded the necessary respect.

He traced the relationship between Igbo and Yoruba to many decades, resulting in marriages and business partnerships, saying that he would work towards the renewal and strengthening of that relationship.

Uzodimma who is the chairman of South East Governors” Forum urged them not to panic as he would lead a delegation of Igbo intelligentsia and other stakeholders in Lagos to meet with the Lagos state government and stakeholders from Lagos.

Earlier, Representatives of the various groups in Lagos had commended Uzodimma for answering their distress call to wade into the crisis of confidence between them and their Yoruba brothers living in Lagos

They canvassed the intervention of the governor for a peaceful resolution of the misunderstanding to enable them to carry out their businesses in peace under a relaxed atmosphere.

In their separate speeches, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, Chief Sunday Osaiah, regretted the misunderstanding among some Yoruba and Igbo and described it as unfortunate.

He disclosed that Igbo in Lagos sent a distress call to Gov Hope Uzodimma for him to leverage on his excellent relationship with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Gov Babajide Sanwo Olu to bring a lasting solution to the problem.

Also speaking, the president of Ndigbo Lagos, General Austin Umahi (Rtd)expressed appreciation to Gov Hope Uzodimma for his quick response to the distress call from his brothers in Lagos. He thanked the organisers for putting the meeting together.

He assured the governor that Igbo in Lagos were not planning to relocate outside Lagos but wanted to be guaranteed a conducive atmosphere to live and transact their businesses.

Others who spoke along the same lines include, President of IGBO AMAKA, Chief Obinna Ukatu, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, former MD/CEO OF PFIZER, Chief Obi Azodo, Chairman, Marbles Garden Estate and Rep of Oil and Gas,Mrs Uju Ifejika.