Uzodimma: Upgrade of Alvan Ikoku College of Education to University dear to Imo people

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has told an Assessment team from the Federal Ministry of Education (FMoE), National Universities Commission (NUC), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), on the upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri to a University, that the project was dear to Imo people.

He said the people were not just interested in the upgrade but were excited about it.

Governor Uzodimma recalled how he got two letters from the federal government on the approval for Federal University Teaching Hospital from the Federal Medical Centre Owerri and another on the upgrade of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education to a Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education, and the excitement that greeted the announcement when he communicated the good news to Imo people.

He said they have been waiting for the consummation of both ideas and assured the team that the Government and people of Imo State would do whatever was expected of them to ensure a smooth running and implementation of the upgrade in line with their assessment.

“The Government and people of Imo State are ready to provide them,” the Governor assured.

Earlier, the team Leader, a Director from the Federal Ministry of Education, Dr. Mrs. Uche Uba, had informed that they were in Imo State “to carry out a comprehensive audit on the present status of the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education for upgrade to a University status.”

She also explained that the audit includes “the physical structures, the academic structures, and any other thing that will enhance and support the upgrade of such nature.”