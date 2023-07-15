Uzodimma unveils Imo State 2004-2023 Law Reports

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has unveiled the Imo State Law Reports of 2004 to 2022.

In his address, Governor Uzodimma reassured the Judiciary that the 3R mantra of the Shared Prosperity Government will continue to reconstruct, rehabilitate and recover the dignity of the Justice sector in the State.

Speaking earlier, Justice Teresa Chikeka commended the Governor for being supportive of the judiciary and making the unveiling of the state’s 20-year Law reports a possibility. She also recommended law reports for lawyers and aspiring judges.

In her remark, Hon Justice Mary Peter-Odili who was the guest of honor described the event as Governor Uzodimma’s legacy.

According to her, “This great man has silently put in place historic infrastructures and has done that which has been left unattended in more than 20 years”.

“Mr. Governor, God will bless you. God have blessed you my Governor and will continue to bless you.

“By embarking on this law report, showing the hard work of the judges of Imo State and the work of lawyers in Imo State, it will encourage them to work extra hard knowing that their labour will not be forgotten”.

Others present at the unveiling which was held at Imo Concord Hotels, Owerri include the Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku, Attorney General, COC Akaolisa, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Mike Ahamba SAN, Deputy Speaker Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu and a host of Government appointees, lawyers, judges, and traditional leaders.