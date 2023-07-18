Uzodimma receives more PDP defectors, other party faithful to APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Governor Hope Uzodimma has received a former House of Representative members who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with over 5,000 of his followers into the All Progressive Congress (APC) alongside other party leaders from Orlu federal constituency at the Exco chamber Imo state government house , Owerri.

The lawmaker who also served as the former House of Rep member representing Orlu/Orsu/Oru east Fed. Constituency Rt Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso and a host of others individually and openly testified to the remarkable achievements of Governor Hope Uzodimma and promised to contribute their quota to the ongoing development in the State while collapsing all of their structures for the Governor to achieve victory at the Nov. 11 governorship election.

According to Hon. Jerry alagbaoso, Governor Uzodimma has shown capacity in the development of the state and as the major leader in the Southeast. He acknowledged the infrastructural revolution going on in the state as well as the newly constructed Orlu/Owerri road.

Governor Hope Uzodimma who was ably represented by his deputy Prof Placid Njoku in his address assured them that the All Progressive Congress (APC) is always open to receive as many Imolites as possible to enable a collaborative effort for the actualization of a better Imo State.

He also called on all Imo sons and daughters irrespective of party affiliation to join hands together to create prosperity for Ndi Imo.