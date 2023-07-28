Uzodimma calls for more expansion of security in rural areas

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called for more security coverage in the rural areas of the State.

Speaking while receiving the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Echeng Eworo Echeng, Governor Uzodimma disclosed that it is necessary to thoroughly arrest the security situation at the local level.

The Governor called on the Nigerian Police and other sister agencies to work in synergy to fish out and dismantle hideouts of criminal elements in the rural areas.

Speaking earlier, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, zone 9 Echeng Eworo Echeng, revealed that irrespective of the security situation in the southeast, the peculiarity in Imo is that it’s politically contrived.

He commended the Governor for his support and for leading the fight against insurgency in the region.

He assured that with the collaboration of the Government and the communities, the war against insurgency and crime will be won.