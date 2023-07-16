…Says he spent N50m for APC victory in Uvwie

By Jimitota Onoyume

A former aspirant for the Delta state House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Uvwie local government area Mr Edirin Alex Ijoma has said he spent over fifty million naira to mobilize grassroots support for the victory of the party in Uvwie local government area.

Ijoma who was the Convener Uvwie for Ovie OmoAgege,U40 in the last governorship election also urged the party to recommend youths from the local government for federal appointments.

Ijoma who also was Secretary Henry Baro campaign Council, HBCC, and Youth Coordinator, Okpe Sapele and Uvwie in the Ovie Omoagege Campaign Council said the party should not neglect youths that have invested heavily for the growth of the party.

“I spent over 50 million Naira to ensure victory for Senator Ovie Omoagege and the APC in Uvwie. For 6 months before the 2023 Nigeria elections, my team and I were in the grassroots mobilizing, sensitizing and shaking off fear from the hearts of Uvwie people. We inaugurated U4O in all 10 wards in Uvwie, empowering women and youths, delivering sensitization items and relief materials. We also extended these operations around other LGAs in Delta Central and beyond

“Uvwie is one of a few Local governments where you find all Nigerian ethnic nationalities residing and going about their daily businesses. As the federal and state elections results show, the Uvwie people are very sentimental towards the APC.”

According to him , Uvwie local government area has several educated and qualified youths capable of upholding the progressive values of the party, adding that they will promote the common good of the people.

On the fuel subsidy removal he urged Nigerians to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu, expressing hope that the President would take the country to greater heights.