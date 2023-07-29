UUC appeals for completion of abandoned Delta Leisure Park, Oleri 

By Tunde Oso

The apex body of Udu Kingdom,Union of Udu Communities (UUC), has appealed to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to complete the abandoned Delta Leisure Park at Oleri Communitya and construct for roads linking Communities in Udu local government area.

UUC through its President General, Comrade Austine Emaduku who made this appeal during a familiarisation and thank you tour to additional eight communities of Orhuwhorun, Igbogidi, Opete, Oleri Owase, Egiegi, Ujevwu and Egini respectively, also called on Udu indigenes to teach their children Udu dialect of Urhobo language in order for it not to fade away.

Speaking at separate visits, Emaduku said; “I have noted your pains and I will put them together and we will continue to draw the attention of government to these requests until they are done. If these failed link roads in various communities are constructed it will speed up development in Udu kingdom”.

“I urge Udu indigenes to imbibe the culture of teaching our children the Urhobo language especially the Udu dialect because if nothing is done in the next decade, our Urhobo language will fade away