UTME score saga: Anambra probe committee indicts Mmesoma

…Recommends psychological, counseling, therapy for her

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE probe panel set up by the Anambra State government to unravel the controversy surrounding the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, score of Miss Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma has indicted her and recommended that she should undergo psychological counseling and therapy.

The eight -member panel also recommended that Mmesoma should tender an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), her school, (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi) and the Anambra State government immediately.

According to the panel, the results paraded by Mmesoma, with aggregate score of 362, is fake as buttressed by the very significant and instructive variations in the registration number, date of birth, centre name and other infractions, adding that Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone.

The committee noted that the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary school, Uruagu Nnewi and the Education Secretary of the Diocese of Nnewi were shocked at what transpired where, in their presence, Mmesoma admitted to have manipulated her UTME results, thus deceiving the school, her immediate family and the state government.

The report read in part: “The committee invited Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, the Principal of Anglican Girls’ Secondary School and officials of JAMB for interactive session with the committee.

“JAMB officials led by Dr.Fabian Benjamin, the Head Public

Affairs, presented the detailed processes and procedures involved in JAMB admissions, the policy changes that have occurred in the release of UTME scores since 2021 and what specifically transpired between the candidate Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma with registration number: 20230639047FF in her quest to obtain her JAMB score.

“JAMB revealed the different times that Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma made several requests to JAMB portal asking for her results at different hours, and each of these times (four in number), she received in her phone, same results from JAMB indicating candidate’s UTME results to wit: Eng: 64, Phy:54, Bio: 74, Che: 57 with a total aggregate score of 249.

“JAMB disclosed that the candidate was well informed of her correct score from JAMB. But she sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81.

“The results she sent differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

“Besides, a number of red-flags was also highlighted by JAMB officials showing a different date of birth, different registration number, notification of results template that has been discarded since 2021, amongst others. “It was also evident that even the centre name “Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development as it was known before now) used for the examination, was also manipulated where the candidate used the old name of the centre (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development) in her own manipulated result sheet.

“In Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s submission, she owned up in the presence of her principal, and the Education Secretary that the narration by the JAMB officials was a true and correct description of what transpired.

“She also admitted to have given a manipulated result by herself unaided, using same phone Airtel Number.”

The report said that she proceeded to the cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) where she printed the results she had manipulated, adding that the committee tried to find out the motive behind her action, but she said “nothing”.

The committee commended JAMB for “their diligent handling of the matter” and the information supplied about the interface with the candidate.

“We hope that this unearthing of the truth as we have discovered will go a long way in correcting the sentiments, misconceptions and deceptions that have been in the public domain”, the committee said.