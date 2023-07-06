UTME: Anchor varsity VC warns against compromising public exams

…Announces scholarship for highest scorer

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Prof. Samuel Bandele, has warned against compromising the integrity of public examinations, saying the consequences are dire for the society at large.

This is just as he announced a full scholarship award to Miss Umeh, Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, who emerged the highest scorer in this year’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

Speaking on Thursday at a press briefing, Bandele, a professor of Educational Evaluation and Computer Education, described the recent controversy that trailed who scored the highest in the 2023 UTME as unfortunate, he added that it should just be regarded as a mix up.

Recall that the issue of who scored the highest mark in the exam became a subject of public debate when Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme came up with claims that she scored 362 and JAMB said she scored 249. She later agreed that she actually scored 249.

Nkechinyere scored 360 to emerge the highest scorer.

Bandele, who also commended the Deeper Life High School for producing high scorers in this year’s UTME, said Prof. Isaq Oloyede was doing a great job in JAMB.

“We want to attract products from our secondary school arm to our university because we want to continue to train them as total persons. We train them morally and academically too. As a faith based institution, we know the importance of being trained to be morally sound and to imbibe good virtues and also to be able to compete favourably with others from across the world.

“Nkechinyere is free to come and study any course of her choice her and it will be done on full scholarship. Apart from her, we are also giving the first best 10 highest scorers from Deeper Life High School from across the country tuition free award. And another set of best 50 considerable rebate on their fees. You know that across the country, over 130 students from Deeper Life High School scored 300 marks and above.

“We are also starting some new programmes such as medicine in collaboration with Dominican University in Dominican Republic and we are gearing up to begin our law programme among others. Despite being young, just eight years old, Anchor University has proven to be one of the fastest growing universities and we hope to maintain the momentum,” he said.

Bandele who described the fees charged in the institution as reasonable, added that though the Deeper Life Bible Church supports it, ” a university is very expensive to run, but here at Anchor University, our focus is not on making profit but to impact positively on the society through the provision of qualitative and affordable education.”

On the benchmark announced by JAMB as the cut off points for admission into higher institutions in the country, the VC explained that it was just to guide the schools.