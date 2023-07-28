Utilize Appropriated  N14.2billion for  Customs Academy / Training School in Bauchi,  Senate to  FG 

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA-THE Senate has asked the Federal Government to use the already appropriated N14. 2billion in the 2023 budget for the construction of Nigerian Customs Academy / Training School in Bauchi.

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Customs , Excise and Tariff when constituted, to embark on effective oversight on construction and completion of the envisioned One – Stop Shop operational centre for the revenue generating agency ,

Resolutions of the Senate were sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Umar Shehu Buba ( APC Bauchi South) and co- sponsored by 16 other Senators.

Presenting the motion, Senator Buba who noted that the proposed Nigerian Customs Service Training School / Academy , is envisioned to be a One – Stop Shop for the revenue generating agency, said, ” It consists of Administrative block , Perimeter Fence , Senior Staff Housing , Generator House , Staff Room , Class Rooms , Library , Laboratories , Workshop / Dining Hall , Girls’ Hostel , Boys’ Hostel Intermediate Staff Housing , Sport Area , Chief Security Office etc , which is estimated to gulp approximately the sum of N14, 200, 000, 000billion.

” Construction of the aforestated additional Customs Training / Academy to the existing ones , will provide the needed professional training towards meeting the demands of institution in the country , thereby bringing out officers / personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service in tune with the current realities of professionalism in all their dealings and international best practices which would rid them of unprofessional and unethical conducts.

” It could be recalled that due to unethical conduct in the discharge of their duties , this revered Senate on the 19th day of July, 2023, considered a motion on reckless abuse of firearms by officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service which led to loss of innocent lives .

” Therefore as contained in item 262 on the details of the Appropriation Act 2023 , the earmarked N14.2billion for construction of Service Academy and Training School , should be utilized by the Federal Government in putting the highly needed capacity enhancement institutions on ground for Customs,”

All the Senators who contributed to the motion , supported it with the adoption of the three prayers.