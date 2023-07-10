US vs Canada: Matt Turner shines  as US win Gold Cup thriller to reach semi-finals

Arsenal goalkeeper, Matt Turner saved Canada’s first two attempts in the shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Sunday night’s Gold Cup quarter-final looked nothing like the most recent clash between the United States men’s national team and Canada. Unlike in the Nations League final in June, Canada gave the USMNT game in this one.

It was a war; and at times, ugly battle of attrition that ignited at points throughout the 120 minutes.

It was missing many of the key players that defined that Nations League battle and, based on the style of play, they were two entirely different affairs.

However, the two games did have two things in common: Turner and a victorious USMNT celebrating another massive win over their northern rival.

Turner, one of few holdouts between the two USMNT squads, was the hero, coming up huge with two saves in the USMNT’s penalty shootout win.

After a back-and-forth 2-2 draw, with all four goals coming after the 88th minute, it all came down to a shootout and, in the end, it all came down to Turner.

The Arsenal goalkeeper stopped a penalty from Steven Vitoria, who scored from the spot earlier in the game, before getting a hand to Liam Fraser’s effort right after.

With the U.S. leading 3-2, it all came down to Canada’s Charles-Andreas Brym, who rocketed his shot off the post to seal the U.S. victory.

After the win, Turner and the USMNT will move on to the semi-finals, with just Panama between them and a return to the Gold Cup final.

Turner Couldn’t get to the Vitoria penalty in second-half stoppage time and there was little he could do on the Shaffelburg strike due to the deflection.

When it mattered most, though, he stepped up, seizing the advantage for his team in the shootout with two colossal saves.